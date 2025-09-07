Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: The Legacy of Arunachal Pradesh's Helmet Post

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored Indian soldiers who braved the 1962 India-China war at the Helmet Post War Memorial, Anjaw district. The site, discovered in 1986, serves as a poignant symbol of sacrifice, marked by helmets and the remains of a soldier.

Khandu's tribute underscores the Battle of Walong's historical significance, where despite overwhelming odds, Indian soldiers showcased extraordinary valor and mounted counter-attacks. The Helmet Post memorial remains a powerful testament to their courage.

The chief minister emphasized the region's strategic importance, noting Arunachal Pradesh's role as a frontline defense for India. The sacrifices made at Walong inspire pride and patriotism, reminding citizens of the enduring bravery of Indian troops.

Latest News

