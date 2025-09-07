Honoring Heroes: The Legacy of Arunachal Pradesh's Helmet Post
Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, pays homage to Indian soldiers who fell during the 1962 India-China war at Helmet Post War Memorial. This site, uncovered in 1986, symbolizes sacrifice and valor. The tribute focuses on the Battle of Walong, highlighting soldiers' bravery and resilience.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored Indian soldiers who braved the 1962 India-China war at the Helmet Post War Memorial, Anjaw district. The site, discovered in 1986, serves as a poignant symbol of sacrifice, marked by helmets and the remains of a soldier.
Khandu's tribute underscores the Battle of Walong's historical significance, where despite overwhelming odds, Indian soldiers showcased extraordinary valor and mounted counter-attacks. The Helmet Post memorial remains a powerful testament to their courage.
The chief minister emphasized the region's strategic importance, noting Arunachal Pradesh's role as a frontline defense for India. The sacrifices made at Walong inspire pride and patriotism, reminding citizens of the enduring bravery of Indian troops.
