Tides Delay Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Immersion

The immersion of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol, typically a morning event, was delayed due to unexpected high tides at Girgaon Chowpatty. Despite challenges caused by the swift rise in Arabian Sea waters, thousands of devotees awaited the ceremonial process, with local volunteers working to ensure the idol's safe immersion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:24 IST
Tides Delay Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Immersion
The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols, faced an unexpected delay on Sunday due to high tides in the Arabian Sea, sources reported.

Traditionally, this revered idol is submerged off Girgaon Chowpatty in the early morning, but this year marked a departure due to unforeseen conditions. Devotees remained steadfast, awaiting the ritual's completion.

The procession, which began the previous day, encountered difficulties when high waters lifted the platform carrying the idol, complicating the alignment with the raft for a safe journey into the deeper sea.

