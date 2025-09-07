Tides Delay Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Immersion

The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols, faced an unexpected delay on Sunday due to high tides in the Arabian Sea, sources reported.

Traditionally, this revered idol is submerged off Girgaon Chowpatty in the early morning, but this year marked a departure due to unforeseen conditions. Devotees remained steadfast, awaiting the ritual's completion.

The procession, which began the previous day, encountered difficulties when high waters lifted the platform carrying the idol, complicating the alignment with the raft for a safe journey into the deeper sea.