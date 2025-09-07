Homage to Courage: Inside Arunachal's Helmet Post War Memorial

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has paid homage to the Indian Army soldiers who valiantly died during the 1962 India-China war.

In a series of posts on X, Khandu commemorated the soldiers' sacrifices at the Helmet Post war memorial near Walong, a poignant site of historical significance.

The Chief Minister's tribute brought renewed attention to the Battle of Walong, a key confrontation in the 1962 conflict, celebrated for the extraordinary bravery of Indian troops.