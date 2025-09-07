Massive Immigration Raid: Over 300 Koreans to Return Home

In a significant development, more than 300 South Korean workers detained in a US immigration raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia are set to return home. The South Korean government has announced their impending release, having finalized negotiations with US authorities.

The raid, conducted by federal agents, took place at Hyundai's expansive manufacturing site where the automaker partners with LG Energy Solution. The operation, noted for its scale, highlights ongoing immigration enforcement under the Trump administration's agenda.

While most detained workers remain uncharged, diplomatic efforts continue between South Korea and the US, with a chartered plane to expedite their return once remaining administrative procedures are completed.

