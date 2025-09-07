Massive Immigration Raid: Over 300 Koreans to Return Home
Over 300 South Korean workers detained in a US immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia will soon return home. The South Korean government has finalized negotiations with the US regarding their release. This large-scale raid targeted a plant known for being Georgia's largest economic project.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a significant development, more than 300 South Korean workers detained in a US immigration raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia are set to return home. The South Korean government has announced their impending release, having finalized negotiations with US authorities.
The raid, conducted by federal agents, took place at Hyundai's expansive manufacturing site where the automaker partners with LG Energy Solution. The operation, noted for its scale, highlights ongoing immigration enforcement under the Trump administration's agenda.
While most detained workers remain uncharged, diplomatic efforts continue between South Korea and the US, with a chartered plane to expedite their return once remaining administrative procedures are completed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Green Drive: Government Revamps Fleet with Electric Vehicles
South Korea expresses 'concern' over US immigration raid at Hyundai's Georgia plant
Massive Immigration Raid Shocks Hyundai's Georgia Plant
Massive Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant: Tensions Rise Between U.S. and South Korea
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant