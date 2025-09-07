Temples Closed for Rare Lunar Eclipse Rituals in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, renowned temples including Badrinath and Kedarnath were closed after Sunday afternoon prayers in anticipation of the year's final lunar eclipse.

The Sutak period commenced at 12:58 pm, prompting early rituals and closures at major religious sites. Haridwar's iconic Ganga Aarti was performed earlier than usual.

After the eclipse, temple doors will reopen following purification tasks conducted by Indo-Tibetan Border Police and temple staff, ensuring spiritual sanctity.

