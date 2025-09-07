Left Menu

Temples Closed for Rare Lunar Eclipse Rituals in Uttarakhand

Temples in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, closed after Sunday prayers due to a lunar eclipse's Sutak period. The Ganga Aarti in Haridwar was also held in the afternoon. Temples will be reopened after a cleansing ritual on Monday, involving ITBP and temple committee staff.

In Uttarakhand, renowned temples including Badrinath and Kedarnath were closed after Sunday afternoon prayers in anticipation of the year's final lunar eclipse.

The Sutak period commenced at 12:58 pm, prompting early rituals and closures at major religious sites. Haridwar's iconic Ganga Aarti was performed earlier than usual.

After the eclipse, temple doors will reopen following purification tasks conducted by Indo-Tibetan Border Police and temple staff, ensuring spiritual sanctity.

