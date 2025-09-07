Temples Closed for Rare Lunar Eclipse Rituals in Uttarakhand
Temples in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, closed after Sunday prayers due to a lunar eclipse's Sutak period. The Ganga Aarti in Haridwar was also held in the afternoon. Temples will be reopened after a cleansing ritual on Monday, involving ITBP and temple committee staff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In Uttarakhand, renowned temples including Badrinath and Kedarnath were closed after Sunday afternoon prayers in anticipation of the year's final lunar eclipse.
The Sutak period commenced at 12:58 pm, prompting early rituals and closures at major religious sites. Haridwar's iconic Ganga Aarti was performed earlier than usual.
After the eclipse, temple doors will reopen following purification tasks conducted by Indo-Tibetan Border Police and temple staff, ensuring spiritual sanctity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- temples
- lunar eclipse
- Badrinath
- Kedarnath
- Sutak period
- Haridwar
- Ganga Aarti
- ITBP
- devotees
Advertisement