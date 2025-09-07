Lalbaugcha Raja: A Delayed Yet Triumphant Immersion in the Arabian Sea

The immersion of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol into the Arabian Sea concluded late Sunday evening, capping a 13-hour-long wait at Girgaon Chowpatty. Thousands of devotees gathered in anticipation, partaking in chants and celebrations as the idol made its final journey into the sea.

The delay, attributed to unexpectedly high tides and technical hurdles, saw numerous failed attempts throughout the day. The high tide caused the raft carrying the idol to become unstable, hampering efforts to move the idol to its intended spot for immersion.

Ultimately, a coordinated effort involving local fishermen and hundreds of volunteers ensured the idol's safe immersion, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the waiting crowd. The event's postponement marked one of the latest immersions on record for the cherished idol.

