Left Menu

Lalbaugcha Raja: A Delayed Yet Triumphant Immersion in the Arabian Sea

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol's immersion in the Arabian Sea faced notable delays due to high tide and technical challenges. After several unsuccessful attempts and a prolonged wait, the idol was finally immersed amidst enthusiastic chants and cheers from thousands of devoted onlookers who had gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:39 IST
Lalbaugcha Raja: A Delayed Yet Triumphant Immersion in the Arabian Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The immersion of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol into the Arabian Sea concluded late Sunday evening, capping a 13-hour-long wait at Girgaon Chowpatty. Thousands of devotees gathered in anticipation, partaking in chants and celebrations as the idol made its final journey into the sea.

The delay, attributed to unexpectedly high tides and technical hurdles, saw numerous failed attempts throughout the day. The high tide caused the raft carrying the idol to become unstable, hampering efforts to move the idol to its intended spot for immersion.

Ultimately, a coordinated effort involving local fishermen and hundreds of volunteers ensured the idol's safe immersion, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the waiting crowd. The event's postponement marked one of the latest immersions on record for the cherished idol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

 Global
2
England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

 Global
4
Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025