Farewell to Giorgio Armani: Fashion World Mourns a Legend

Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer who reshaped the fashion industry, died at the age of 91, drawing an international wave of mourning. Former employees, celebrities, and public figures from various fields paid tribute to his transformative five-decade career.

At his headquarters in Milan, Armani's wooden casket, adorned with white roses, was displayed over the weekend. Mourners included notable figures like Santo Versace, Paolo Maldini, and Mario Monti, among others.

Armani's legacy extends beyond the fashion realm to include home furnishing, and his brand stands for elegant simplicity. With a trusted team of family and confidants, his business empire is expected to continue thriving.

