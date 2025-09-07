Farewell to Giorgio Armani: Fashion World Mourns a Legend
The fashion world mourns the loss of Giorgio Armani, who passed away at 91. Tributes poured in from diverse sectors, highlighting Armani's impact over five decades. His funeral will be private, but his legacy continues through his business empire—led by family and confidants.
Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer who reshaped the fashion industry, died at the age of 91, drawing an international wave of mourning. Former employees, celebrities, and public figures from various fields paid tribute to his transformative five-decade career.
At his headquarters in Milan, Armani's wooden casket, adorned with white roses, was displayed over the weekend. Mourners included notable figures like Santo Versace, Paolo Maldini, and Mario Monti, among others.
Armani's legacy extends beyond the fashion realm to include home furnishing, and his brand stands for elegant simplicity. With a trusted team of family and confidants, his business empire is expected to continue thriving.

