Ship Recycling Excellence: Bansal Ship Breakers' Commitment to Sustainability

Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd. in Alang, Gujarat, has clinched the esteemed Swachh Samudra Ship Recycling Excellence Award, spotlighting its commitment to eco-friendly practices. This accolade, awarded during the 75th anniversary of the Directorate General of Shipping in Mumbai, underscores the company's dedication to responsible ship recycling.

Founded by Kapoorchand Karamchand Bansal, the legacy of innovation and responsibility is now championed by his sons, Rubal and Bharat Bansal. The company has become a forerunner in the industry, embracing infrastructure advancements, environmental transparency, and worker welfare to achieve global recognition.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Rubal Bansal, the company aligns with the Hong Kong International Convention standards and boasts certifications like ISO 50001 and 55001. Rubal emphasizes that the award acknowledges the entire Indian ship recycling ecosystem, promising continued advances in health, safety, and environmental practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)