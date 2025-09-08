Left Menu

Cats and Controversy: The Political Feline Fiasco in Indonesia

During recent mass protests in Jakarta, the looted homes of politicians revealed cats left behind or stolen, sparking a social media uproar. Politicians accused of abandoning their pets deny these claims, arguing they lacked time to rescue them amid the chaos. These incidents highlight the complex interplay between politics and public image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:59 IST
Cats and Controversy: The Political Feline Fiasco in Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

During the recent mass protests in Jakarta, a surprising twist emerged as the looted homes of politicians revealed cats reportedly left behind or stolen. The incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention to the political figures involved.

Politicians Uya Kuya and Eko Patrio have come under fire, accused of abandoning their pets during the chaos. However, they reject this framing, insisting they didn't have a chance to rescue the animals safely. This event has struck a chord in Indonesia, a nation with high cat ownership rates.

The uproar underscores the precarious nature of political image-making in the social media era, where pets once used to endear the public can now become symbols of elite disconnection. As some Indonesians view the incident as a betrayal, it highlights the intricate relationship between image and perception in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

 India
2
ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

 Uzbekistan
3
Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

 India
4
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025