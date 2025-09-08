Breaking Boundaries: Anuparna Roy Triumphs at Venice Film Festival

In a historic win for Indian cinema, young filmmaker Anuparna Roy from Purulia district has secured the best director award in the Orizzonti section of the prestigious 82nd Venice Film Festival. Her film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', explores intricate narratives and compelling themes that captivated the judges.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee both extended their heartfelt congratulations to Roy. Governor Bose remarked on the pride Roy has brought to her native West Bengal, while Chief Minister Banerjee praised her as a source of inspiration for young women across the state.

Roy's monumental accolade is seen as a significant victory for Indian cinema on the global stage. As Banerjee emphasized, her achievement testifies to her exceptional talent and resilience, showcasing West Bengal's potential to shine in the world of film.

(With inputs from agencies.)