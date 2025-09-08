Emblem Controversy at Hazratbal: A Clash of Symbols and Sentiments
The controversy at Kashmir's Hazratbal shrine erupted after a plaque with the national emblem was placed inside, sparking outrage for allegedly offending Islamic principles. Political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, criticized the act, while BJP appointee Darakshan Andrabi's call for legal action has intensified the tensions.
A significant controversy has erupted in Kashmir's Hazratbal shrine following the placement of a plaque with the national emblem. The emblem was seen as offensive by devotees, citing a contradiction to Islamic monotheism principles.
Prominent political figures like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have voiced their concerns, with Mufti's PDP pushing for legal action against Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi. The situation intensified as parties demanded Andrabi's resignation.
The opposition questioned Andrabi's motives, while she called for action under the Public Safety Act. The debate highlights broader tensions between religious sentiments and national symbolism.
