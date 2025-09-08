Horror Blockbuster: 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Shatters Indian Box Office Records

'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' the latest chiller in the beloved horror series, grossed an impressive Rs 60.40 crore during its opening weekend in India.

Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Mia Tomlinson, the film premiered on September 5, marking a monumental entry in the franchise's timeline. It stands as the most successful Hollywood horror film opening in India.

Denzil Dias, Warner Bros Discovery's VP for India Theatrical, emphasized the film's success as a testament to the power of transcultural narratives, suggesting Indian audiences' love for compelling stories transcends typical industry boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)