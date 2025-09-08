Left Menu

Horror Blockbuster: 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Shatters Indian Box Office Records

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' had a phenomenal opening weekend in India, earning Rs 60.40 crore. Directed by Michael Chaves, it stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Released across 2130 screens, it is the biggest Warner Bros debut in India.

Updated: 08-09-2025 17:35 IST
'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' the latest chiller in the beloved horror series, grossed an impressive Rs 60.40 crore during its opening weekend in India.

Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Mia Tomlinson, the film premiered on September 5, marking a monumental entry in the franchise's timeline. It stands as the most successful Hollywood horror film opening in India.

Denzil Dias, Warner Bros Discovery's VP for India Theatrical, emphasized the film's success as a testament to the power of transcultural narratives, suggesting Indian audiences' love for compelling stories transcends typical industry boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

