Sankarshan Thakur: A Literary Craftsman and Political Chronicler Passes Away

Sankarshan Thakur, esteemed editor of The Telegraph, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness, at the age of 63. Known for his incisive political analyses, Thakur's writing left an indelible mark on Indian journalism.

Born in Patna and educated in Delhi, Thakur hailed from a family with a strong journalistic legacy. His illustrious career took him through renowned publications like The Indian Express, Tehelka, and The Telegraph, where he served two tenures.

Thakur's contributions to political journalism earned him accolades such as the Prem Bhatia Award in 2001. His death has led to an outpouring of grief, highlighting his enduring legacy with tributes from politicians and fellow journalists who praised his objectivity and passion for the truth.

