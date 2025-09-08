Left Menu

Sankarshan Thakur: A Literary Craftsman and Political Chronicler Passes Away

Veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur, known for his incisive political commentary and sharp writing, passed away at 63 after a prolonged illness. A significant figure in Indian journalism, Thakur's work focused on Bihar, earning him national acclaim. His death prompted heartfelt tributes across social media and the journalistic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:37 IST
Sankarshan Thakur: A Literary Craftsman and Political Chronicler Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Sankarshan Thakur, esteemed editor of The Telegraph, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness, at the age of 63. Known for his incisive political analyses, Thakur's writing left an indelible mark on Indian journalism.

Born in Patna and educated in Delhi, Thakur hailed from a family with a strong journalistic legacy. His illustrious career took him through renowned publications like The Indian Express, Tehelka, and The Telegraph, where he served two tenures.

Thakur's contributions to political journalism earned him accolades such as the Prem Bhatia Award in 2001. His death has led to an outpouring of grief, highlighting his enduring legacy with tributes from politicians and fellow journalists who praised his objectivity and passion for the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradition Case

Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradit...

 Global
2
French Socialists Poised for Governance

French Socialists Poised for Governance

 France
3
OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

 India
4
Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025