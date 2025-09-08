BJP Protests Against TMC: Tagore's Legacy at Stake

In a charged atmosphere in Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Monday, criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its alleged disrespect of West Bengal's cultural figures, notably Rabindranath Tagore.

The demonstration took place outside Rabindra Sadan, a prominent state auditorium named after the esteemed poet and Nobel Laureate, with BJP leaders and supporters presenting themselves as 'Rabindrapremi' or Tagore devotees.

The protest followed a heated weekend where the BJP accused the TMC's student wing of burning Tagore's portrait in Malda district, sparking political outrage and prompting TMC to dismiss the accusations as mere distractions from BJP's state failures.