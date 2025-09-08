Left Menu

BJP Protests Against TMC: Tagore's Legacy at Stake

The BJP staged a protest in Kolkata, accusing the ruling TMC of dishonoring cultural icons like Rabindranath Tagore. The protest, led by Suvendu Adhikari, highlighted accusations of a Tagore portrait being burned by the TMC's student wing. TMC dismissed the allegations as political theatrics.

BJP Protests Against TMC: Tagore's Legacy at Stake
In a charged atmosphere in Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Monday, criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its alleged disrespect of West Bengal's cultural figures, notably Rabindranath Tagore.

The demonstration took place outside Rabindra Sadan, a prominent state auditorium named after the esteemed poet and Nobel Laureate, with BJP leaders and supporters presenting themselves as 'Rabindrapremi' or Tagore devotees.

The protest followed a heated weekend where the BJP accused the TMC's student wing of burning Tagore's portrait in Malda district, sparking political outrage and prompting TMC to dismiss the accusations as mere distractions from BJP's state failures.

