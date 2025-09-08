Stripes and Rhythms: Pulikali Celebrations Enliven Streets

In a vibrant display of colors and sounds, hundreds of artistes, adorned as tigers and leopards, flooded the streets of Kerala's central district on Monday, enthralling spectators with their dance.

The Pulikali celebration, a hallmark of Kerala's rich cultural tapestry, transformed the city into a lively canvas of traditional pulsing drumbeats.

This year's event showcased an extensive procession of themed performances and tableaux, drawing a diverse crowd, all while receiving substantial financial backing from the central government.

