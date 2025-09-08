Left Menu

Stripes and Rhythms: Pulikali Celebrations Enliven Streets

Hundreds of performers dressed as tigers and leopards filled the streets of Kerala's cultural capital for the Pulikali celebration. Marking the end of Onam festivities, this traditional folk art features participants painted and masked like big cats, dancing to drum rhythms, while drawing large crowds, including tourists.

Thrissur | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:44 IST
In a vibrant display of colors and sounds, hundreds of artistes, adorned as tigers and leopards, flooded the streets of Kerala's central district on Monday, enthralling spectators with their dance.

The Pulikali celebration, a hallmark of Kerala's rich cultural tapestry, transformed the city into a lively canvas of traditional pulsing drumbeats.

This year's event showcased an extensive procession of themed performances and tableaux, drawing a diverse crowd, all while receiving substantial financial backing from the central government.

