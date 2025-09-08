Seers Boycott Glamorous Ayodhya Ram Leela Over Sacred Concerns

Seers in Ayodhya have announced plans to boycott the upcoming Ram Leela, expressing opposition to its cinematic style and the involvement of Bollywood actors. They claim that the glamorous portrayal undermines the spiritual integrity of the Ramayana.

Prominent religious figures argue that actors portraying sacred characters are not suitable due to their personal lifestyles, which include consumption of alcohol and meat.

This star-studded event, directed by Subhash Malik, is set to commence on September 22 at Ram Katha Park, featuring renowned actors such as Raza Murad and Manika Vishwakarma in key roles.