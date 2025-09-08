Left Menu

Seers Boycott Glamorous Ayodhya Ram Leela Over Sacred Concerns

Seers in Ayodhya have announced a boycott of the upcoming cinematic Ram Leela, citing the involvement of Bollywood actors and models who, they allege, cannot authentically represent the sacred characters of the Ramayana due to their lifestyle choices. This event is set to begin on September 22.

Seers in Ayodhya have announced plans to boycott the upcoming Ram Leela, expressing opposition to its cinematic style and the involvement of Bollywood actors. They claim that the glamorous portrayal undermines the spiritual integrity of the Ramayana.

Prominent religious figures argue that actors portraying sacred characters are not suitable due to their personal lifestyles, which include consumption of alcohol and meat.

This star-studded event, directed by Subhash Malik, is set to commence on September 22 at Ram Katha Park, featuring renowned actors such as Raza Murad and Manika Vishwakarma in key roles.

