Forging Pathways: National Conference on Tribal Development Initiatives

The Tribal Affairs Ministry is set to host a pivotal two-day national conference on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan at Bharat Mandapam. Starting Tuesday, this event will chart the future course for tribal development for 2025-26 and beyond.

With attendance from project officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs), state tribal secretaries, and commissioners representing over 20 states, the conference promises to be a landmark gathering. Discussions will spotlight flagship programmes like Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, and Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), aimed at enhancing the welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

An eagerly anticipated highlight will be the launch of Adi Sanskriti, a digital academy promoting tribal art and culture. By the conference's end, concrete action frameworks for Viksit Bharat will be established, solidifying the importance of tribal communities in India's developmental agenda towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

