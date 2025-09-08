Uttar Pradesh Launches 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of a 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, beginning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, and concluding on October 2, honoring Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversaries, according to an official statement.

In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the program is not merely about events, but a chance to aid the underprivileged segments of society. Drawing motivation from leaders such as Modi, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Gandhi, and Shastri, the initiative seeks to engage citizens in acts of service.

The campaign, running across all districts, includes cleanliness projects, tree planting, blood donation, health camps, exhibitions on Modi's life, and various contests, including sports events, painting competitions, and marathons. Adityanath has called for extensive public engagement, involving MPs, MLAs, and party workers to ensure a successful drive.

