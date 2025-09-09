Left Menu

Hollywood Stars Unite Against Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis

Over 1,800 actors and producers, including big Hollywood names, have signed a pledge refusing collaboration with Israeli film institutions, citing complicity in human rights abuses against Palestinians. This action parallels historic boycotts against apartheid South Africa. Despite Israeli government's dismissal as discriminatory, global protests continue.

09-09-2025
In a significant development, over 1,800 actors, entertainers, and producers have pledged not to collaborate with Israeli film institutions, citing their complicity in human rights abuses against Palestinians. This group includes prominent Hollywood stars who are drawing parallels between current conditions and apartheid South Africa.

The signatories, including Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Mark Ruffalo, clarified the pledge is not against Israeli individuals but targets institutions involved in alleged abuses in Gaza. This stance comes amidst growing global outrage over the humanitarian crisis in the region, characterized by severe shortages and reported war crimes.

The Israeli government, describing its Gaza actions as self-defense, has previously dismissed boycotts as discriminatory. However, the pledge sends a strong message amid increasing calls for justice, underscoring the entertainment industry's ongoing role in political activism and humanitarian solidarity.

