Kajal Aggarwal Dispels Death Rumors with Humor

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has humorously refuted death rumors on social media, assuring fans she is alive and well. Known for her roles in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, Aggarwal debunked reports of her supposed accident, urging fans to ignore false news and concentrate on positivity and truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:02 IST
Renowned actress Kajal Aggarwal has publicly addressed and humorously debunked recent online rumors regarding her purported demise. Using her social media platform, X, Aggarwal assured her widespread fan base that she is both perfectly fine and in good health.

With a career spanning across various film industries, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and known for hits like "Magadheera," "Singham," and "Special 26," Aggarwal clarified that the news of her accident is completely unfounded. The 40-year-old actress expressed gratitude for her well-being and urged her followers to focus on positivity.

Aggarwal, who recently appeared alongside Salman Khan in "Sikander" and starred in the Telugu film "Kannappa," is set to return to the big screen with her role in the upcoming film "Indian 3." She emphasized the importance of not spreading baseless news and prioritizing truth.

