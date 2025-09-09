Hope for Alaa Abd el-Fattah: Potential Pardon in Sight

In a potentially pivotal development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered the examination of a possible pardon for Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, according to the Egyptian National Council for Human Rights.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, known as a prominent figure opposing authoritarian governance, has spent much of the last decade incarcerated. His family, particularly his mother following a recent hunger strike, has been vocal in campaigning for his release. This move by President Sisi is raising hopes for a resolution soon.

The pardon consideration comes amid extended efforts from Abd el-Fattah's family and diplomatic pressure from Britain, including direct appeals from Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Observers are now watching closely as Egyptian authorities deliberate on this high-profile case.