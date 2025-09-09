Minute Media's Game-Changing Acquisition: VideoVerse Elevates AI-Powered Sports Content

In a strategic move to redefine sports content delivery, Minute Media, a global authority in technology and sports content, has announced the acquisition of VideoVerse. Renowned for its leading-edge product Magnifi, VideoVerse offers AI-driven solutions that enable rights holders to create real-time sports highlights and distribute engaging short-form content with exceptional efficiency.

The acquisition solidifies a year of significant sports tech expansions for Minute Media, culminating in a comprehensive solution for teams, leagues, and media partners. This integration aims to offer unprecedented value, with existing clients like FIFA+ and the Indian Super League benefiting from enhanced distributed and monetized video assets.

Underpinned by cutting-edge AI, Magnifi's suite includes multilingual subtitling and automated thumbnail generation, meeting the fast-paced demands of modern sports audiences. This synergy promises to enhance Minute Media's brand offerings and drive innovation, particularly through expanded AI investments in India.