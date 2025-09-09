Minute Media's Game-Changing Acquisition: VideoVerse Elevates AI-Powered Sports Content
Minute Media, a global sports content leader, has acquired VideoVerse, enhancing its AI-driven content solutions. VideoVerse's Magnifi platform automates highlight creation, boosting distribution and monetization for sports leagues. This acquisition strengthens Minute Media's ecosystem, benefiting partners with advanced AI capabilities and expanding their global reach.
In a strategic move to redefine sports content delivery, Minute Media, a global authority in technology and sports content, has announced the acquisition of VideoVerse. Renowned for its leading-edge product Magnifi, VideoVerse offers AI-driven solutions that enable rights holders to create real-time sports highlights and distribute engaging short-form content with exceptional efficiency.
The acquisition solidifies a year of significant sports tech expansions for Minute Media, culminating in a comprehensive solution for teams, leagues, and media partners. This integration aims to offer unprecedented value, with existing clients like FIFA+ and the Indian Super League benefiting from enhanced distributed and monetized video assets.
Underpinned by cutting-edge AI, Magnifi's suite includes multilingual subtitling and automated thumbnail generation, meeting the fast-paced demands of modern sports audiences. This synergy promises to enhance Minute Media's brand offerings and drive innovation, particularly through expanded AI investments in India.
