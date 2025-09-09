Changing of the Guard at Kering: Luca de Meo Steps In

In a decisive move, shareholders of Kering have overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Luca de Meo as the company's new CEO. At the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on Tuesday, de Meo received an impressive 98.97% backing from the shareholders.

Formerly of French automaker Renault, de Meo replaces Francois-Henri Pinault, who will continue to serve as the chairman. This marks a significant leadership change as de Meo becomes the first outsider to lead the billionaire Pinault family-controlled conglomerate.

Faced with the challenging task of managing the company's financial revival, de Meo steps into his role at a pivotal moment for the high-fashion and luxury group, which carries substantial debt. Expectations are high for revitalizing Kering's economic standing in the luxury sector.

