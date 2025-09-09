Changing of the Guard at Kering: Luca de Meo Steps In
Luca de Meo has been appointed as the new CEO of Kering, the parent company of Gucci. His appointment was overwhelmingly approved by 98.97% of shareholders. De Meo, formerly of Renault, takes over from Francois-Henri Pinault and is tasked with reviving the company's finances.
In a decisive move, shareholders of Kering have overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Luca de Meo as the company's new CEO. At the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on Tuesday, de Meo received an impressive 98.97% backing from the shareholders.
Formerly of French automaker Renault, de Meo replaces Francois-Henri Pinault, who will continue to serve as the chairman. This marks a significant leadership change as de Meo becomes the first outsider to lead the billionaire Pinault family-controlled conglomerate.
Faced with the challenging task of managing the company's financial revival, de Meo steps into his role at a pivotal moment for the high-fashion and luxury group, which carries substantial debt. Expectations are high for revitalizing Kering's economic standing in the luxury sector.
