Bay of Bengal Youth: Bridging Cultures and Future Possibilities

The BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit 2025, inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, gathers future leaders from the Bay of Bengal region to promote cultural unity and collaboration. Hosted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides, the summit highlights the importance of youth in driving innovation, development, and social change across various sectors.

The BIMSTEC Youth Leaders Summit 2025, a gathering aimed at fostering collaboration among emerging leaders from the Bay of Bengal region, was inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. This initiative, hosted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides under the Ministry of External Affairs, seeks to bridge cultural and historical ties among the participating nations.

The Governor underscored the strategic importance of BIMSTEC, emphasizing the unifying force of the youth from member countries including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand. Acharya lauded the Bharat Scouts and Guides for their efforts, noting the summit's potential as a platform for exchange of ideas and future collaborations.

Acharya urged young leaders to focus on skills, innovation, and environmental stewardship, aligning with initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' to promote economic and cultural self-reliance. He called on youth to address global challenges and reminded them that leadership embodies responsibility towards society and humanity.

