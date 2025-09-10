Tradition vs. Progress: The Ongoing Sabarimala Controversy
TDB president P S Prasanth reiterated the board's stance on preserving traditional rituals at the Sabarimala temple, following the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict allowing women of menstruating age. The recent invitation to the Pandalam royal family for an Ayyappa Sangamam highlights the ongoing tensions among stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) continues to underscore its commitment to safeguarding traditional rituals at the Sabarimala temple. Board President P S Prasanth announced this on Wednesday, reaffirming the board's original position from its 2016 Supreme Court affidavit.
Despite the 2018 Supreme Court ruling lifting the ban on women of menstruating age entering the temple, Prasanth emphasized that no new affidavit has been filed, and the issue remains with the Constitutional bench. Recent calls from Congress and BJP for a statement were answered with a reiteration of the TDB's intent to uphold rituals.
Meanwhile, the Pandalam royal family, integral to the temple's traditions, remains hesitant to join the state government-backed Ayyappa Sangamam. Their participation may hold significant sway in this continued debate over cultural preservation versus judicial progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Traditional Rituals at Sabarimala Temple: A Stance Unyielding
Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport
India Captivated by Celestial Spectacle: Total Lunar Eclipse and Devotional Rituals
Controversy Erupts Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amidst Political Tensions
India Awestruck by Mesmeric Lunar Eclipse: Varanasi's Sacred Rituals and Astronomical Enthusiasm