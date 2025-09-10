Tradition vs. Progress: The Ongoing Sabarimala Controversy

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) continues to underscore its commitment to safeguarding traditional rituals at the Sabarimala temple. Board President P S Prasanth announced this on Wednesday, reaffirming the board's original position from its 2016 Supreme Court affidavit.

Despite the 2018 Supreme Court ruling lifting the ban on women of menstruating age entering the temple, Prasanth emphasized that no new affidavit has been filed, and the issue remains with the Constitutional bench. Recent calls from Congress and BJP for a statement were answered with a reiteration of the TDB's intent to uphold rituals.

Meanwhile, the Pandalam royal family, integral to the temple's traditions, remains hesitant to join the state government-backed Ayyappa Sangamam. Their participation may hold significant sway in this continued debate over cultural preservation versus judicial progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)