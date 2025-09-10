Left Menu

BriBooks Unveils State Authors League Winners in India

BriBooks announced the winners of the State Authors League, a crucial part of the Summer Book Writing Festival 2025. It celebrated student authors from India, highlighting local leadership and diverse storytelling. The league provided recognition based on jury reviews and book sales. Top students will now compete in the National Authors League.

BriBooks has unveiled the winners of its State Authors League, marking the concluding phase of the Summer Book Writing Festival 2025 before national-level competition begins. This event showcased the talents of India's young published authors, each striving for the title of top-ranked author in their state.

The State League aimed to recognize local leadership in student creativity, drawing participation from thousands who had qualified through earlier competitions. Rankings were decided by a combination of jury assessments and book sales figures, ensuring a fair evaluation of each author's work.

Providing a platform for regional expression, the State League featured storytelling from diverse backgrounds, with students exploring themes from personal reflections to broader topics like science and climate action. With the conclusion of this phase, winners will advance to the National Authors League, aspiring to be India's most impactful young storytellers.

