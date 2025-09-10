Reviving India's Manuscript Heritage: The Gyan Bharatam Mission
An international conference begins in India to forge alliances among manuscript custodians, guided by the Gyan Bharatam Mission. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on preserving and disseminating India's manuscript heritage through the 'New Delhi Declaration' and forming expert working groups.
India is set to host a three-day international conference, aimed at forming an alliance among custodians of old manuscripts, as part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile figures will attend, focusing on manuscript preservation and knowledge sharing.
The conference seeks to adopt the 'New Delhi Declaration on Manuscript Heritage,' and form working groups for conservation, digitization, and international collaboration. The mission's objective is to survey, conserve, and disseminate over one crore manuscripts across the nation.
Supported by the Ministry of Culture, the event will bring together scholars, professionals, and administrators to strategize on preserving India's rich manuscript heritage, coinciding with the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at the Parliament of the World's Religions.
