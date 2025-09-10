Kerala Tourism's International Painting Contest Builds Global Ambassadors
Kerala Tourism organized an international online painting competition as part of their innovative campaign to boost the state's appeal as an experiential destination. The event attracted over 57,000 entries from 132 countries, with winners granted special tours, and bolstered Kerala's global image.
- Country:
- India
Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday presented prizes at the international online painting competition for children conducted by Kerala Tourism.
The competition aimed to elevate the state's status as an all-season experiential destination and was held for children aged 4-16 years across three categories: international, other Indian states, and within Kerala, with a theme focused on 'Village Life in Kerala.'
The competition received 57,308 submissions, with participants coming from 132 countries, highlighting Kerala's vibrant cultural attractions online. The initiative not only promoted Kerala's tourism online reach but also created global ambassadors for the state.
