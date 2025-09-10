Kerala Tourism's International Painting Contest Builds Global Ambassadors

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday presented prizes at the international online painting competition for children conducted by Kerala Tourism.

The competition aimed to elevate the state's status as an all-season experiential destination and was held for children aged 4-16 years across three categories: international, other Indian states, and within Kerala, with a theme focused on 'Village Life in Kerala.'

The competition received 57,308 submissions, with participants coming from 132 countries, highlighting Kerala's vibrant cultural attractions online. The initiative not only promoted Kerala's tourism online reach but also created global ambassadors for the state.