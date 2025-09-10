Perfume Factory Fire Contained After Fierce Blaze

A fire erupted at a perfume factory in Baikampady's industrial area early Wednesday morning, officials reported. Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the blaze may have started due to a short circuit. The Regional Fire Officer Rangarajan stated that firefighting units from Kadri and Pandeshwar responded swiftly at 5:35 am. They managed to bring the fire under control after several hours, with crucial support from teams associated with Mangaluru Chemical Fertilisers (MCF), MRPL, and New Mangaluru Port.

The factory's storage of large volumes of liquids used in soap and perfume manufacturing exacerbated the fire and presented additional challenges for containment. Meanwhile, police have inspected the site for damage assessment and have initiated an investigation. Company officials were unavailable to comment on the incident.