Gibraltar Celebrates National Day Amid Historic EU-UK Border Agreement

Gibraltarians celebrated their national day following a landmark EU-UK deal to remove the border fence with Spain. The event marks the 1967 referendum when Gibraltar opted to remain British. This change follows years of negotiations, enhancing trade and movement between Gibraltar and Spain, dissolved in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gibraltarians came together on Wednesday for national day celebrations, anticipating the dismantling of the border fence separating them from Spain. This is the first such event since an EU-UK deal in June aimed at easing cross-border trade and travel was reached.

The celebrations honor the 1967 referendum in which Gibraltarians voted to remain a part of the UK rather than join Spain, then under Francisco Franco's dictatorship. This year, the commemorations hold extra significance due to the expected removal of all physical barriers, checks, and controls between Spain and Gibraltar as per the new agreement.

Scheduled for implementation in the first half of 2026, this agreement follows Britain's 2020 departure from the EU. The border negotiations, until now, had made only slow progress. Despite being ceded to Britain in 1713, Spain continues to assert its sovereignty claim over Gibraltar, which heavily relies on EU market access for its economy.

