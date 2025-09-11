Gibraltar Celebrates National Day Amid Historic EU-UK Border Agreement

Gibraltarians came together on Wednesday for national day celebrations, anticipating the dismantling of the border fence separating them from Spain. This is the first such event since an EU-UK deal in June aimed at easing cross-border trade and travel was reached.

The celebrations honor the 1967 referendum in which Gibraltarians voted to remain a part of the UK rather than join Spain, then under Francisco Franco's dictatorship. This year, the commemorations hold extra significance due to the expected removal of all physical barriers, checks, and controls between Spain and Gibraltar as per the new agreement.

Scheduled for implementation in the first half of 2026, this agreement follows Britain's 2020 departure from the EU. The border negotiations, until now, had made only slow progress. Despite being ceded to Britain in 1713, Spain continues to assert its sovereignty claim over Gibraltar, which heavily relies on EU market access for its economy.

