Journeys of Empire: Unveiling the British Empire's Epic Voyages

Sathnam Sanghera's new children's book, 'Journeys of Empire', explores 10 significant voyages that influenced global history. The book delves into stories from Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha to Pocahontas, offering insight into British imperialism. Sanghera aims to educate children on the Empire's complexities through entertaining narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:45 IST
Sathnam Sanghera, a British Indian author and journalist, unveils 'Journeys of Empire', a children's book navigating 10 transformative voyages that shaped historical narratives worldwide. Published on Thursday, the book captures key expeditions from Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha to the poignant tale of Pocahontas, presenting them as epic British imperial journeys.

Under the tagline 'British voyages that changed the world forever – and the rebels who resisted', the illustrated book seeks to entertain and inform, filling gaps left in traditional educational settings. Sanghera remarks on the intricacy of the British Empire's history, noting its substantial global footprint over 400 years.

Sanghera, known for his bestselling works 'Empireland' and 'Empireworld', stresses the importance of nuanced storytelling without patronizing younger audiences. As he transitions to explore other subjects, his next project will focus on George Michael, aligning with the iconic singer's death's 10th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

