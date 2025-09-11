Mohan Bhagwat: The Transformative Era of Empathetic Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS head, for his insightful and empathetic leadership, marking his tenure as a transformative period in the organization's century-old history. Modi's commentary, published on Bhagwat's 75th birthday, recognized him as a living embodiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' for his lifetime dedication to societal transformation.

Modi highlighted the auspicious alignment of the RSS's 100-year anniversary with the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Shastri, emphasizing Bhagwat's wise and diligent leadership. Bhagwat's efforts to rise above boundaries have reinforced societal trust and equality, attributes that Modi associates with Bhagwat's soft-spoken nature and exceptional listening skills.

The Prime Minister underscored Bhagwat's contributions to youth integration, public discourse, and national movements like Swachh Bharat Mission. Modi praised Bhagwat's commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and his passion for culture and learning, crediting his leadership for the dynamic changes within the RSS.

