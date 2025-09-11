Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat: The Transformative Era of Empathetic Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's transformative leadership and dedication to societal harmony. Celebrating Bhagwat's intellectual depth and empathetic approach, Modi highlights his contributions to India's diversity and traditions, emphasizing his role in fostering youth integration and social well-being. Bhagwat's innovative leadership aims for a strong, prosperous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:46 IST
Mohan Bhagwat: The Transformative Era of Empathetic Leadership
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS head, for his insightful and empathetic leadership, marking his tenure as a transformative period in the organization's century-old history. Modi's commentary, published on Bhagwat's 75th birthday, recognized him as a living embodiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' for his lifetime dedication to societal transformation.

Modi highlighted the auspicious alignment of the RSS's 100-year anniversary with the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Shastri, emphasizing Bhagwat's wise and diligent leadership. Bhagwat's efforts to rise above boundaries have reinforced societal trust and equality, attributes that Modi associates with Bhagwat's soft-spoken nature and exceptional listening skills.

The Prime Minister underscored Bhagwat's contributions to youth integration, public discourse, and national movements like Swachh Bharat Mission. Modi praised Bhagwat's commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and his passion for culture and learning, crediting his leadership for the dynamic changes within the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
2
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar
3
Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

 India
4
ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025