Honoring Legacy: Yogi Adityanath's Tribute to Sanatan Dharma Icons

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of gratitude as a core value of Sanatan Dharma, during a ceremony held at the Gorakhnath temple.

Speaking on the concluding day of the week-long commemoration of Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj's 56th death anniversary and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj's 11th death anniversary, Adityanath paid tribute to these revered figures, stating that their lives were dedicated to the principles of Dharma and the nation.

The entire 'Krishna Paksha of Ashwin' is set aside for honoring ancestors, a tradition continued through this commemoration. Adityanath, also the Gorakshapeethadheeshwar, noted the invaluable contributions of the Mahants to the Sanatan Dharma and national interests, and affirmed that Gorakshapeeth remains committed to their path.

