Habiver: Bridging Nature and Science for Wellness Solutions
Habiver, developed by KM Naturals, launches nationwide, offering wellness and homecare solutions that blend nature and science. Its diverse product range includes homecare, personal care, and industrial formulations. With sustainability at its core, Habiver is set to provide quality and innovative solutions across multiple platforms starting January 2026.
- Country:
- India
Habiver, a pioneering wellness and homecare brand by KM Naturals, announced its national launch. Originating in South India, it aims to rival current multinational and domestic brands with its mix of nature and science, offering a sustainable and high-quality product line.
Known for using botanical extracts and scientifically proven ingredients, Habiver ensures its products provide effective cleaning and wellness benefits without sacrificing environmental responsibility. The brand draws on KM Naturals' expertise in spice trading and essential oils, expanding its offerings from personal care to industrial hygiene solutions, including specialized aircraft cleaning products.
With an advanced facility capable of producing diverse categories efficiently, Habiver highlights its commitment to quality and sustainability. The facility's daily production capability supports a vast array of products, ensuring scalability and consistency. Available from January 2026, Habiver will be accessible via stores, online platforms, and direct channels, aligning with their goal of building a cleaner and healthier future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
