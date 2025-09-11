Left Menu

India's Cultural Renaissance: Preserving Manuscript Heritage for Future Generations

India is experiencing a cultural revival through initiatives like the Gyan Bharatam Mission, aimed at preserving the country's rich manuscript heritage. The mission envisions establishing numerous centers across India to safeguard ancient texts, leveraging technology for widespread dissemination. A conference discusses strategies to enhance manuscript conservation.

India's Cultural Renaissance: Preserving Manuscript Heritage for Future Generations
India is undergoing a cultural renaissance, as noted by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, driven by the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which seeks to safeguard India's manuscript heritage.

This initiative will establish 25 clusters with independent hubs to preserve over 10 million texts, reflecting India's traditional knowledge and cultural legacy.

Scholars and experts gather at an international conference to discuss strategies for manuscript conservation, emphasizing the use of technology in digitization and enhancing India's cultural influence globally.

