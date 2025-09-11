India's Cultural Renaissance: Preserving Manuscript Heritage for Future Generations

India is undergoing a cultural renaissance, as noted by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, driven by the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which seeks to safeguard India's manuscript heritage.

This initiative will establish 25 clusters with independent hubs to preserve over 10 million texts, reflecting India's traditional knowledge and cultural legacy.

Scholars and experts gather at an international conference to discuss strategies for manuscript conservation, emphasizing the use of technology in digitization and enhancing India's cultural influence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)