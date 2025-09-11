India's $680 Million Economic Package Strengthens Ties with Mauritius

India has taken a significant step in strengthening its ties with Mauritius by unveiling a special economic package worth approximately $680 million. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiative alongside Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, emphasizing the unique familial bond and shared priorities between the two nations.

A focal point of this renewed partnership is the commitment to enhance maritime security and foster bilateral trade in local currencies, a move propelled by the successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius. The package aims to bolster Mauritius's infrastructure, including ports, airports, and roads, along with new educational and healthcare facilities.

Among the seven agreements signed, the hydrography pact, which involves joint surveys and navigation data sharing, stands out as a critical component in securing the Indian Ocean region. This collaboration is part of India's broader 'MAHASAGAR' vision, spotlighting its strategic role in the Global South while further reinforcing the longstanding cultural and historical connections shared with Mauritius.