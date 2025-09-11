Left Menu

'Amritsari Kulcha' Seeks GI Tag: A Boost for Punjab's Culinary Heritage

The Punjab food processing department is working toward securing a GI tag for 'Amritsari Kulcha', to enhance branding opportunities and create jobs. The initiative, discussed at Guru Nanak Dev University, aims to boost the food processing sector, emphasizing innovation, infrastructure, and robust supply chains.

Updated: 11-09-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab food processing department is exploring options to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 'Amritsari Kulcha', a celebrated dish rooted in Amritsar. The move is poised to bolster the city's culinary reputation, presenting avenues for enhanced branding and global market reach.

In a meeting held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Principal Secretary Rakhee Gupta Bhandari highlighted the potential benefits of this move. She described it as a catalyst for branding, exports, market expansion, and substantial job creation, referring to the food agro-processing sector as a 'sunshine industry' due to its potential for growth.

The meeting gathered academia, industry representatives, and government officials to strategize on sectoral growth. Discussions covered facility development for various local products, the establishment of food parks, and technology exchanges. Emphasis was also placed on infrastructure, skilled manpower, quality standards, and exploring cold storage facilities with APEDA support.

