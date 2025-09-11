Zupee Realigns Amid Gaming Regulation Shift
Zupee announced the layoff of 170 employees, accounting for 30% of its workforce, due to a ban on real-money online games. The restructuring aligns with the Online Gaming Act, 2025, and includes support packages for affected employees. Zupee aims to diversify its offerings towards culturally-rooted games.
Zupee has announced a significant layoff affecting 170 employees, representing 30 percent of its workforce, due to the newly implemented Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. This regulation bans real-money online games, forcing the company to realign its operations strategically.
As part of the restructuring, the affected employees will be prioritized for re-hiring as new roles become available, according to a company statement. Zupee's Founder & CEO, Dilsher Singh Malhi, expressed gratitude for their contributions and pledged comprehensive support including financial aid, health benefits, and career assistance.
Looking forward, Zupee plans to evolve by expanding its portfolio with culturally-rooted social games and entertainment products, aiming to maintain a resilient and future-ready business with its 150 million registered users.
