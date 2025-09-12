Tragic Recovery: Teacher's Body Found After Giri River Incident
The body of Roop Lal, a 35-year-old teacher, was found after a tragic incident where he was swept away by the Giri river in Sirmaur district. The National Disaster Response Force and local divers located his body following an extensive 22-hour search, providing closure to a devastating event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of Roop Lal, a 35-year-old teacher tragically washed away in Sirmaur district's Giri river, was found after an exhaustive 22-hour search.
According to officials, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local divers conducted the successful recovery on Thursday evening.
Lal, a teacher at a private school, was attempting to cross the dangerously flooded river near Chandni village on Wednesday when the unfortunate incident occurred.
