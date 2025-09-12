Tragic Recovery: Teacher's Body Found After Giri River Incident

The body of Roop Lal, a 35-year-old teacher tragically washed away in Sirmaur district's Giri river, was found after an exhaustive 22-hour search.

According to officials, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local divers conducted the successful recovery on Thursday evening.

Lal, a teacher at a private school, was attempting to cross the dangerously flooded river near Chandni village on Wednesday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)