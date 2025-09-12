Left Menu

Tragic Recovery: Teacher's Body Found After Giri River Incident

The body of Roop Lal, a 35-year-old teacher, was found after a tragic incident where he was swept away by the Giri river in Sirmaur district. The National Disaster Response Force and local divers located his body following an extensive 22-hour search, providing closure to a devastating event.

Updated: 12-09-2025 11:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Roop Lal, a 35-year-old teacher tragically washed away in Sirmaur district's Giri river, was found after an exhaustive 22-hour search.

According to officials, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local divers conducted the successful recovery on Thursday evening.

Lal, a teacher at a private school, was attempting to cross the dangerously flooded river near Chandni village on Wednesday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

