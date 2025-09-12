Kellton Powers Landmark OTT Experience at Asia Cup 2025
Kellton, a leader in AI and digital transformation, celebrates its contribution to an iconic Indian OTT platform that set new standards in user experience during the Asia Cup 2025. Utilizing state-of-the-art cloud engineering, Kellton facilitated seamless sports streaming, showcasing its prowess in digital entertainment.
Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC) (BSE: 519602), prominently known for its innovation in AI and digital transformation, congratulates a renowned Indian OTT platform for its exemplary user experience during the Asia Cup 2025. This achievement highlights the platform's pioneering role in digital entertainment and sports streaming.
Behind the spectacular digital experience lies Kellton's proficiency in cloud-native engineering and low-latency streaming. The technological expertise ensured uninterrupted coverage of every exhilarating cricket moment, connecting fans worldwide. By emphasizing scalability, security, and speed, Kellton has set a new standard for global sports broadcasting.
This success story illustrates the transformative potential of OTT platforms in redefining how audiences interact with live content. Committed to innovation, Kellton envisions a future where digital ecosystems will continually enhance the shared moments of sports and entertainment.
