Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC) (BSE: 519602), prominently known for its innovation in AI and digital transformation, congratulates a renowned Indian OTT platform for its exemplary user experience during the Asia Cup 2025. This achievement highlights the platform's pioneering role in digital entertainment and sports streaming.

Behind the spectacular digital experience lies Kellton's proficiency in cloud-native engineering and low-latency streaming. The technological expertise ensured uninterrupted coverage of every exhilarating cricket moment, connecting fans worldwide. By emphasizing scalability, security, and speed, Kellton has set a new standard for global sports broadcasting.

This success story illustrates the transformative potential of OTT platforms in redefining how audiences interact with live content. Committed to innovation, Kellton envisions a future where digital ecosystems will continually enhance the shared moments of sports and entertainment.