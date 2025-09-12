Left Menu

Kellton Powers Landmark OTT Experience at Asia Cup 2025

Kellton, a leader in AI and digital transformation, celebrates its contribution to an iconic Indian OTT platform that set new standards in user experience during the Asia Cup 2025. Utilizing state-of-the-art cloud engineering, Kellton facilitated seamless sports streaming, showcasing its prowess in digital entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:19 IST
Kellton Powers Landmark OTT Experience at Asia Cup 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC) (BSE: 519602), prominently known for its innovation in AI and digital transformation, congratulates a renowned Indian OTT platform for its exemplary user experience during the Asia Cup 2025. This achievement highlights the platform's pioneering role in digital entertainment and sports streaming.

Behind the spectacular digital experience lies Kellton's proficiency in cloud-native engineering and low-latency streaming. The technological expertise ensured uninterrupted coverage of every exhilarating cricket moment, connecting fans worldwide. By emphasizing scalability, security, and speed, Kellton has set a new standard for global sports broadcasting.

This success story illustrates the transformative potential of OTT platforms in redefining how audiences interact with live content. Committed to innovation, Kellton envisions a future where digital ecosystems will continually enhance the shared moments of sports and entertainment.

TRENDING

1
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

 Global
2
Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

 Singapore
3
Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have risen for some time.

Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have rise...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025