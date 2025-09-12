Cricket, Politics, and Controversies: Maharashtra Minister Defends India-Pakistan Match

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has taken a strong stance against the Shiv Sena (UBT) for its objection to the India-Pakistan cricket match. He emphasized that international sporting events should not be influenced by political tensions between nations.

Shelar accused Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of adopting an 'anti-India' position, arguing that India's participation in international tournaments should not be hindered by political disagreements. He pointed out past instances where sports transcended political boundaries, referencing cricket diplomacy involving Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Further, Shelar criticized the silence of Sena (UBT) and its allies regarding contentious issues, highlighting the alleged political motivations behind their stance. He also addressed various political controversies, including allegations against Nitin Gadkari and support for eco-friendly ethanol fuel policies.