Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's Cultural Tour in India
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited India, engaging in cultural and diplomatic activities. He offered prayers at the Ram temple, met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and cabinet members, and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit highlights the enduring cultural ties between India and Mauritius.
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in India for a state visit, emphasizing cultural and diplomatic ties. On Friday, he visited the Ram temple, where he was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. Their presence underscored the emphasis on shared cultural heritage.
Speaking on the occasion, Shahi highlighted the historical connection, noting that many from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar moved to Mauritius during British rule. They have since maintained their cultural roots, as evidenced by this high-profile visit reinforcing the bonds between the two nations.
Earlier, Ramgoolam paid his respects at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. His visit to India, from September 9 to 16, saw diplomatic discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling ongoing collaboration and friendship between the two countries.
