Left Menu

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's Cultural Tour in India

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited India, engaging in cultural and diplomatic activities. He offered prayers at the Ram temple, met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and cabinet members, and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit highlights the enduring cultural ties between India and Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:15 IST
Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's Cultural Tour in India
Navinchandra Ramgoolam
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in India for a state visit, emphasizing cultural and diplomatic ties. On Friday, he visited the Ram temple, where he was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. Their presence underscored the emphasis on shared cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahi highlighted the historical connection, noting that many from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar moved to Mauritius during British rule. They have since maintained their cultural roots, as evidenced by this high-profile visit reinforcing the bonds between the two nations.

Earlier, Ramgoolam paid his respects at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. His visit to India, from September 9 to 16, saw diplomatic discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling ongoing collaboration and friendship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for emplo...

 India
2
Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

 Australia
3
Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exercises

Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exerc...

 Russian Federation
4
Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025