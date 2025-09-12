Left Menu

Mauritius Prime Minister's Captivating Varanasi Visit

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and his wife visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple during a state visit to India. They took part in the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and experienced a river cruise on the Ganga. Governor Anandiben Patel and Minister Suresh Khanna accompanied them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on his official visit to India, made a spiritual stop at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi with his wife. His visit falls during a week-long state tour that underscores the cultural ties between the two nations.

Joining the dignitary in the religious observance were Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna. Ramgoolam also took part in the revered Ganga Aarti at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat, a testament to the city's spiritual essence.

While in Varanasi, Ramgoolam enjoyed a picturesque river cruise along the Ganga's crescent-shaped ghats. Performed by seven priests, the Ganga Aarti, relocated due to high water levels, was a highlight, with Governor Patel presenting the Prime Minister with an 'angavastram' during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

