Celebrating Bonds: 'Do You Wanna Partner' Explores Female Friendships in Business
Actors Tamannah Bhatia and Diana Penty star in Prime Video's 'Do You Wanna Partner,' a show highlighting female friendships in a business setting. The series portrays the journey of two best friends aiming to launch their own alcohol brand, celebrating the rarely depicted bond in a professional realm.
Actors Tamannah Bhatia and Diana Penty embrace the concept of 'Do You Wanna Partner,' a show on Prime Video that celebrates female friendships in a business environment.
The narrative follows the journey of two friends, Shikha and Anahita, as they venture into entrepreneurship with a bold ambition to start their own alcohol brand.
Bhatia emphasized the rarity of depicting female camaraderie in professional settings, expressing inspiration from films like 'The Devil Wears Prada.' Penty added that the genre brims with potential but has yet to be fully explored in India.
