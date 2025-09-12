Left Menu

Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Suspension Due to Landslide

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, halted for 19 days due to a deadly landslide, will resume on Sunday. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board assures necessary safety measures, including RFID tracking. Devotees can visit the official website for updates and booking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:51 IST
After a 19-day suspension caused by a fatal landslide, the pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will resume on Sunday. Officials confirmed that the yatra's pause, which followed the tragedy on August 26, ensured the restoration of safety and track maintenance.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has emphasized the importance of suitable weather conditions for the resumption, urging devotees to stay informed through their official website. In their announcement, the Board stressed on the use of RFID-based systems for transparent and traceable pilgrim movement.

Enhanced safety measures include mandatory identification checks and adherence to designated pathways. The Board continues to prioritize safety as objects of faith navigate the restored pathways that were struck by disaster at Adhkuwari. Authorities express gratitude to devotees for their patience as the yatra rekindles with faith and resilience.

