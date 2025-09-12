Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Suspension Due to Landslide

After a 19-day suspension caused by a fatal landslide, the pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will resume on Sunday. Officials confirmed that the yatra's pause, which followed the tragedy on August 26, ensured the restoration of safety and track maintenance.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has emphasized the importance of suitable weather conditions for the resumption, urging devotees to stay informed through their official website. In their announcement, the Board stressed on the use of RFID-based systems for transparent and traceable pilgrim movement.

Enhanced safety measures include mandatory identification checks and adherence to designated pathways. The Board continues to prioritize safety as objects of faith navigate the restored pathways that were struck by disaster at Adhkuwari. Authorities express gratitude to devotees for their patience as the yatra rekindles with faith and resilience.