Controversy and Prayer at Hazratbal: Abdullahs' Appeal for Peace and Unity

In the wake of a plaque controversy at Hazratbal mosque, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, joined congregants in prayer. The senior Abdullah emphasized the importance of peace and cross-community unity, urging the Jammu and Kashmir community to seek divine guidance amidst global conflicts.

Offering pragmatic advice alongside spiritual guidance, Farooq Abdullah implored the region's fruit growers to consider crop insurance. Highlighting changing weather patterns, he stressed that without insurance, growers face continual losses. This call to action underscores the ongoing challenges posed by climate change to the region's agriculture sector.

The controversy stemmed from the placement of a national emblem plaque at the sacred site, which drew criticism for its perceived insensitivity. Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi was accused of hurting religious sentiments, prompting demands for accountability. As the plaque's vandalism added tension, Omar Abdullah reiterated calls for an apology, emphasizing the emblem's inappropriateness at religious venues.