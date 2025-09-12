Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Collapse in Birbhum Claims Six Lives
A tragic accident in West Bengal's Birbhum district led to six fatalities and three injuries when a stone quarry collapsed. Concerns have arisen about illegal mining and poor safety measures in the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the collapse's cause and legal status of the mining operations.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Saturday, six individuals lost their lives and three others suffered severe injuries following the collapse of a stone quarry in Bahadurpur village, Birbhum district, West Bengal.
The victims, who were working as laborers at the quarry, were engulfed by massive rocks amid the mining operations. Initial reports indicate that the injured were rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, with two subsequently transferred to Burdwan Medical College as their condition worsened.
Local law enforcement, alongside government officials, responded swiftly to rescue efforts. However, questions remain regarding the legality of the quarry's operations, with locals alleging rampant illegal mining amidst poor safety practices. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the events leading to the tragic collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Quarry
- Accident
- Birbhum
- West Bengal
- Collapse
- Illegal Mining
- Safety
- Investigation
- Tragedy
- Laborers
ALSO READ
Palamu's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: A Month of Seizures and Fines
Health News Roundup: Intercept Pharma Withdraws Drug, China's Food Safety Law, and AI Mental Health Devices
Coal India Boosts Worker Safety and Unity with Historic Reforms
Bomb Scare Hoax Disrupts Delhi High Court, Safety Reassured
China Strengthens Food Safety Law with Stricter Regulations