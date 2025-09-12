Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Quarry Collapse in Birbhum Claims Six Lives

A tragic accident in West Bengal's Birbhum district led to six fatalities and three injuries when a stone quarry collapsed. Concerns have arisen about illegal mining and poor safety measures in the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the collapse's cause and legal status of the mining operations.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:45 IST
In a tragic incident on Saturday, six individuals lost their lives and three others suffered severe injuries following the collapse of a stone quarry in Bahadurpur village, Birbhum district, West Bengal.

The victims, who were working as laborers at the quarry, were engulfed by massive rocks amid the mining operations. Initial reports indicate that the injured were rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, with two subsequently transferred to Burdwan Medical College as their condition worsened.

Local law enforcement, alongside government officials, responded swiftly to rescue efforts. However, questions remain regarding the legality of the quarry's operations, with locals alleging rampant illegal mining amidst poor safety practices. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the events leading to the tragic collapse.

