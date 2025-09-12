Heroes on the Field: Ukraine's Inspiring Games for Veterans
The 'Games for Heroes,' a sports competition in Kharkiv, celebrates Ukrainian soldiers who have lost limbs in battle. Dozens gathered to support and inspire amputee veterans, including Alex Pivniev, who continues to serve despite injuries. This biannual event highlights the physical and emotional resilience of military personnel amid ongoing conflict.
In a significant show of solidarity, Britain's Prince Harry visited Kyiv to lend support to wounded veterans, as the 'Games for Heroes' unfolded in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv. The event, which featured military amputees, underscored the resilience of those who have sacrificed so much amid ongoing conflict.
Participants, including Alex Pivniev, who returned to military service after losing a leg in 2016, competed in endurance tests. The event not only fosters camaraderie but also serves as a reminder of the human toll of Russia's invasion, which has left tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with life-altering injuries.
Organized since 2015, the 'Games for Heroes' spotlight the necessity of comprehensive support for veterans, ranging from medical care to employment opportunities. Oleksandr Honcharov, who leads the initiative, emphasized the importance of these games in empowering veterans to overcome perceived limitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
