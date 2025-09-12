Left Menu

Heroes on the Field: Ukraine's Inspiring Games for Veterans

The 'Games for Heroes,' a sports competition in Kharkiv, celebrates Ukrainian soldiers who have lost limbs in battle. Dozens gathered to support and inspire amputee veterans, including Alex Pivniev, who continues to serve despite injuries. This biannual event highlights the physical and emotional resilience of military personnel amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:31 IST
Heroes on the Field: Ukraine's Inspiring Games for Veterans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant show of solidarity, Britain's Prince Harry visited Kyiv to lend support to wounded veterans, as the 'Games for Heroes' unfolded in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv. The event, which featured military amputees, underscored the resilience of those who have sacrificed so much amid ongoing conflict.

Participants, including Alex Pivniev, who returned to military service after losing a leg in 2016, competed in endurance tests. The event not only fosters camaraderie but also serves as a reminder of the human toll of Russia's invasion, which has left tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with life-altering injuries.

Organized since 2015, the 'Games for Heroes' spotlight the necessity of comprehensive support for veterans, ranging from medical care to employment opportunities. Oleksandr Honcharov, who leads the initiative, emphasized the importance of these games in empowering veterans to overcome perceived limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

 India
2
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

 Global
3
'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

 Global
4
Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025