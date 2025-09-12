Digitising Heritage: India's Manuscripts Take Center Stage

In a bid to protect India's ancient knowledge from intellectual piracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the digitisation of traditional manuscripts. Modi highlighted these efforts during the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, stressing the importance of India's 'swadeshi' and 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns in preserving national heritage.

The conference, set against the backdrop of India's rich manuscript tradition, celebrates the country's vast array of ancient texts that have survived centuries of upheavals. With over 10 million manuscripts, India is displaying its cultural wealth, asserting its unique legacy on the global stage.

The initiative includes collaborations with countries like Thailand and Mongolia, aiming to foster cultural ties and shared heritage. The 'Gyan Bharatam' portal has been launched to accelerate the digitization process, providing global access to this invaluable repository of knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)