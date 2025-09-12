Left Menu

A Journey Through Pilgrimages: 'Parikrama Kripa Saar' Book Launch

Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel is set to launch his book 'Parikrama Kripa Saar', highlighting his Narmada pilgrimages, on Hindi Diwas in Indore. The book encapsulates his experiences, emotions, and articles related to his journeys, with a water dedication ceremony involving 108 rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel is poised to unveil his book 'Parikrama Kripa Saar', which chronicles his personal experiences and reflections from his Narmada pilgrimages. The release is scheduled for Sunday, coinciding with Hindi Diwas, in Indore.

The book gathers inspiration from Patel's two major Narmada pilgrimages, conducted between 1994 and 1996 under the guidance of his guru, and a second journey completed in 2005. Patel, who also oversees the labour, panchayat, and rural development portfolios, described a profound connection with the Narmada river.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh as a vital source of numerous rivers, Patel has visited the sources of 106 rivers in the region. The book launch, expected to draw 2,000 attendees, will feature a special ritual dedicating water collected from 108 rivers to the sacred Narmada.

